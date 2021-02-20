Two women have been arrested and charged following an investigating into two robberies and an attempted robbery in Dundee.
The incidents occurred on Wednesday, February 17 and Thursday, February 18, 2021.
Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald said: "Crimes such as these are reprehensible, they have the effect of undermining the usual sense of safety and security felt by residents.
"I hope the arrests reported today leave residents reassured and confident that their local officers are determined to keep them safe.
"I would like to extend my thanks to those members of the public who have contacted the police and offered that vital information which has helped progress our investigation and deliver quick arrests."
The women, aged 21 and 40, are both due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on February 22.
