Flooded road and rail links have brought disruption and some homes evacuated after torrential rainfall and melting snow left parts of Scotland soaked.

In the north east of Scotland, footage shared on social media showed swollen rivers and lochs, while other images revealed flooded roads and gardens.

Police and fire services responded to a number of flooding incidents in the Aboyne and Ballater area, and say they are working closely with our partners to monitor the situation and keep residents informed.

Meanwhile, drivers have been urged to take care amid Sepa flood alerts still in place.

🌧️ We are experienced rainfall that is likely to continue. River levels have started to increase, and may cause flooding of land, roads and isolated properties.



⚠️ 10 regional Flood Alerts and 35 local Flood Warnings are currently in place.



Details -> https://t.co/SWf758Tzb5 pic.twitter.com/NBQWI7gt5H — Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) (@ScottishEPA) February 20, 2021

Inspector Kerry Rigg said: "In response to a SEPA Flood Alert being issued during the evening of Saturday 20 February 2021, in respect of the Ballater area, a co-ordinated response by Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and other partners was implemented.

"A small number of properties in Ballater have been evacuated as a precaution and we are continuing to monitor the situation, but indications water levels in these areas are now receeding.

"A number of roads locally have been affected by lying water and motorists are urged to take extra care."

Regions affected include the north east, central Scotland, Dumfries and Galloway, Scottish Borders as well as further areas across the west coast.

In the west, the old military road has been closed at the Rest and Be Thankful with diversions in place via the A82, A85 and A819.

CalMac have also warned that a number of ferry services have been disrupted along the west coast.

Yellow weather warning

The Met Office has put in place two more days of weather warnings for rain on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, with more wet weather expected in parts of central and southern Scotland.

