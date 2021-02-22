Boris Johnson is set to unveil the roadmap for England's roadmap out of lockdown.

The Prime Minister will outline how certain restrictions will end in England only.

A further roadmap is expected for Scotland in the next few days.

What time is Boris Johnson announcement?

The official announcement from the Prime Minister will take place in the House of Commons at around 3.30pm.

The Prime Minister is then to address the nation in a televised broadcast this evening. According to reports, the announcement will be broadcast around 7pm.

How can I watch Boris Johnson address live?

The BBC are expected to broadcast the announcement and the PM's address to parliament will also be broadcast by other news channels. It can also be viewed online at Parliament TV.

How is the Government reaching its decisions over easing restrictions?

The Prime Minister said his road map will contain four tests for easing restrictions.

The Government will take into account the success of the vaccines rollout, whether there is evidence they are reducing hospital admissions and deaths, the level of infection rates and the presence of any new Covid variants.

Such data will be examined ahead of each step along the road map before measures are unlocked any further.

What about travel?

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said the focus of easing lockdown restrictions is “steady as she goes” as he said there would be an easing of restrictions on outdoor socialising.

Asked if travelling distances to see family would be permitted from March 29, he said: “As long as it’s outdoors, and it is two families, or the rule of six, then that is what will be permitted if the four tests continue to be delivered upon.

“That will be the national lockdown, of course Scotland, as you mentioned, Northern Ireland and Wales will be setting out their own road map towards reopening their economies as well.

“So at the moment, the focus is very much on the steady as she goes. Outdoor versus indoor, priority being children in schools, second priority is obviously allowing two people on March 8 to meet outside for a coffee to address some of the issues around loneliness and of course mental health as well.

“And then the 29th is two families or rule of six coming together and outdoor sporting activities as well.”