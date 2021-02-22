Is there a question that you have always wanted answered about the inner workings of a newspaper?
If you could ask one of our columnists or experts one question what would it be? Well now is your chance!
Inspired by you, we are offering our subscribers the opportunity to ask questions to our columnists and more.
Simply get in touch by leaving a comment in the section below or emailing us at voiceslive@heraldscotland.co.uk
Once you get in touch, we will take some of your questions and launch an “Inspired by You” series of articles that will see your questions answered.
Whether it be about the operations of our digital desk to our columnists, at The Herald, we want to be as transparent and open as possible and give our readers the opportunity to have their questions answered.
