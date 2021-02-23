A Police station in one of Scotland's coronavirus hotspots has been hit by a Covid outbreak, The Herald understands.
A number of support staff and officers at Larbert police station, near Falkirk, have been said to have been infected by the virus which has swept through the area.
Two weeks ago it was revealed that a First Bus depot in the town was at the centre of a cluster of cases, as the rate of infection rose to the highest in Scotland.
One driver - Thomas Rooney, 57 - has since died of the disease, while more than 300 cases were reported within Fallkirk council area last week.
It is understood that a dozen or more people at the police station have been infected, while others and their families are self-isolating.
However, services are said to be unaffected and mitigation measures are put in place.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police Scotland is following Scottish Government and health guidance and where cases of coronavirus are identified, we work with the local health board and adhere to Test and Protect procedures.
"We have sufficient capacity and as a national service Police Scotland can flex resources should there be a requirement to do so."
