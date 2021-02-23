The Met Office has placed yellow and amber warnings of heavy wind and rain across mainland Scotland and its islands.
The weather forecasters have said that homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings and that fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life.
There is also a good chance some communities cut off by flooded roads and delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely.
READ MORE: Scotland's gritters out for winter: Here are their hilarious names
Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
They have also warned of some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely and some bus and train services may be affected, with some journeys taking longer.
They have predicted elays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges and it’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves
Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.
The weather warning is in place from Tuesday morning and will continue until 12pm on Wednesday.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.