Nicola Sturgeon will today unveil plans to ease lockdown restrictions.

Education will be a top priority of the country's plan to exit lockdown, and it comes just one day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson laid out the four-step plan for gradually lifting rules in England.

The First Minister will announce the changes this afternoon in a statement to Holyrood.

She says that decisions will be guided by the data and not dates.

Ahead of the announcement, we have looked at the Covid data across the country since the last lockdown review on February 1 to give an overview of Scotland's current pandemic situation.

Cases

The highest number of cases recorded in Scotland since the last lockdown review was on February 4, when there were 1,149.

In January, the highest was January 7, when there was an increase of 2,649 positive infections.

The lowest this month was February 15, when there was 559.

Deaths

There have been two days since the last review in which Scotland recorded zero new Covid-19 deaths.

The highest number of deaths recorded in a single day since the last review was 88 on February 3.

Test positivity

The seven-day average of the percentage of tests that are positive has been decreasing in Scotland in the last month.

The date with the highest figure since the last review was February 2, where 7.4% of all tests were positive.

Back in January, the highest number we saw was 15.2% on January 3.

In positive news, there have been six days where the test positivity rate has been below 5% - which is the WHO guideline.

The 7-day average is decreasing, and is represented by the yellow line in the below graph.

Hospital cases

Since the last lockdown review, the overall number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has decreased every single day, with one exception yesterday.

The February peak was on the 2nd, with 1,939 people in hospital. It has decreased to 1,141.

In January, patients in hospital with Covid-19 reached a peak of 2,085, and remained above 1,900 from the middle of January to the beginning of February.

Vaccinations

The vaccination programme is well underway in Scotland.

As of February 22, 1,445,488 have received their first dose of the vaccine, with a total of 37,342 receiving the second.

Many of the initial targets of people in the JCVI priority groups have been met.

NHS Western Isles is leading the way in terms of the amount of its population which has received the vaccine.

Up until February 14, 44.05% of its population have received the first dose of the vaccination.

The lastest regional vaccine data will be released tomorrow.