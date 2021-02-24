A GLASGOW brain injury group is accepting donations of the brains of ex-footballers as the fight against dementia continues after the diagnosis of Scotland legend Gordon McQueen.

Dr Judith Gates, who is married to former Middlesbrough defender Bill Gates is planning to donate her husband's brain to the Glasgow Brain Injury Research Group (GBIRG).

And the widow and children of the late World Cup 1966 winner Nobby Stiles have also agreed to the move.

In 2014, Mr Gates, now 76, was diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) also caused by repeated head impacts.

Mr Gates is suffering from dementia and his wife is encouraging other families to donate brains.

Mr Gates, played for Middlesbrough in the 1960s and 1970s alongside Nobby Stiles and Willie Maddren and was also managed by Jack Charlton.

With all three having died of degenerative brain conditions, Dr Gates has called on others to get involved in the research by the GBIRG.

She said: "I recognise as a family member that this is a very very difficult decision to make. It is a painful decision to make, when you are actually facing the reality of somebody being diagnosed with dementia, and you are living watching that person diminis as a result of the dementia.

"However, the decision to contribute to brain research is something that will be of benefit to future players, because a brain autopsy is currently the only definitive way of proving that the cause is chronic traumatic encephalopathy linked with vascular dementia, etc.

"In any event, having your brain examined in a post mortem is an indication of the cause which then gives further information, and deepening understanding of what is going on."

On the reasons why the Gates family opted for brain donation, Dr Judith Gates told Sky: "We can't change the trajectory of Bill's disease.

"However, as his legacy, we can try to prevent future families from experiencing our sadness.

"Increasing knowledge of dementia and CTE is the only way."

The Stiles family also made the collective decision to donate his brain for a specialist autopsy by the GBIRG.

Mr Stiles' widow Kay Stiles - sister to Leeds United legend Johnny Giles - said: "We had briefly spoken about the donation of Nobby's brain during his illness.

"But it is a very hard thing to think about when you're still seeing the person every day.

"However, when Nobby passed away I thought of how much he had suffered.

"If by donating his brain it could help stop one person suffering as he did, then we must do it."

Granddaughter Caitlin and son Rob said: "We knew if dad was asked whether he would donate his brain to help other players, the answer was obvious - of course he would. It was also important to us as a family to find out whether dad's dementia was caused by the game he loved.

"The results of the autopsy confirmed what we suspected all along, concluding that he suffered CTE associated with TBI (traumatic brain injury) and head impact exposure, due to his prior participation in football.

"The process did not delay funeral arrangement but gave us an invaluable opportunity to gain the answers and help find a solution. Our aim was to ensure that Nobby's suffering was not in vain."

GBIRG is based in the Laboratory Medicine building at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow and led by leading neuropathologist Dr Willie Stewart.

Dr Stewart's team are investigating the link between traumatic brain injury (TBI) and impact-related dementia CTE.

Mr Stiles' sons John and Rob said they were "convinced for a long time" that CTE killed their father - particularly after talking with Dr Stewart.

Retired midfielder John Stiles, 56, made over 150 League appearances for teams including Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers.

John said: "To me it was crucial we donated his brain to help the cause of former players, of which I am one, and current players, many of whom are suffering and will suffer the horrors of dementia.

"The decision, however, was my mother's and I'm proud to say she had the courage to do so.

Willie Maddren, who played alongside Mr Gates and Mr Stiles for Middlesbrough died of motor neurone disease in 2000, at the age of 49. His widow, Hilary, said last year: “We do not want anyone else to have to go through this. If we can do anything to protect players in the future, this will be the legacy of Willie, Jack, Nobby and Bill. Everything will not have been in vain.”

A recent study claims ex-professional footballers are five times more likely to suffer from dementia than the general population.

Dr Stewart has led the idea of brain autopsies among ex players and was the expert who insisted the late Jeff Astle died from repeated head trauma.

Dr Stewart said: "We have approved participant information, processes and pathways for individuals interested in registering their wish to donate their brain for diagnosis and research, and also for families to gain advice and support with pursuing research brain donation.

"The Stiles family opted for the route of brain donation. The Gates family will follow in their footsteps.'

His research team are now inviting any other family considering brain donation to to help contribute to future prevention.