It has been a long and drawn out affair, with claims of obstruction, Governmentt intransigence and the will-he-won't-he question over whether its key witness would appear.

Yesterday the inquiry into the handling of harrasment claims against Alex Salmond was thrown into turmoil by the former First Minister ruling himself out of giving evidence for the second time. 

But what has lead to this stage? Here's a video recap of some of the issues surrounding the ongoing drama at Holyrood. 

Rest assured, The Herald will cover all of the latest twists in this long-running saga.