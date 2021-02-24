It has been a long and drawn out affair, with claims of obstruction, Governmentt intransigence and the will-he-won't-he question over whether its key witness would appear.
Yesterday the inquiry into the handling of harrasment claims against Alex Salmond was thrown into turmoil by the former First Minister ruling himself out of giving evidence for the second time.
But what has lead to this stage? Here's a video recap of some of the issues surrounding the ongoing drama at Holyrood.
Rest assured, The Herald will cover all of the latest twists in this long-running saga.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment