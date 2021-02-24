Pensioners in Scotland could be missing out on a 'vital' financial boost - and are being urged to check if they are eligible.

More than 140,000 pensioners in Scotland are currently receiving Pension Credit, however, new figures show that many are missing out.

Pension Credit is an income-related benefit that tops up your weekly income in two parts, and the Department of Working Pensions say it is vital that Scots check if they are eligible.

People are encouraged to use the online Pension Credit calculator to check their eligibility - and how much they may get.

What is Pension Credit?





Pension Credit is a benefit made up of two parts - Guarantee Credit and Savings Credit.

You don't pay tax on Pension Credit, and it tops up your weekly income as well as serving as an extra payment for people who have saved some money towards their retirement.

How much could I get from Pension Credit?





Guarantee Credit

Single people could get a top up to £173.75 per week, while couples could get a top up to £265.20.

If you get Guarantee Credit, you will qualify for a number of other benefits. These include Housing Benefit, Council Tax Reduction and Cold Weather Payments. You can use this benefits calculator to see if you are eligible for anything else.

Savings Credit

Single people could get up to £13.97 per week, while couples could get up to £15.62.

What if I have children?





If you are responsible for a child or young person, you may get more Pension Credit through the 'child addition'. The child must be under the age of 20 and live with you, and be in approved training or a course of non-advanced education if they are between 16-20.

You cannot get the child addition if you get Tax Credits.

Am I eligible?





You must be living in Scotland, England or Wales and be of State Pension age to qualify.

If you are in a couple, you can start getting the benefit if both of you have reached the State Pension age or one of you is getting Housing Benefit for people over State Pension age.

For Savings Credit, you can only receive this if you have reached State Pension age before April 6, 2016.

You can check more of the eligibility criteria on gov.uk.

Pension Credit Caulator

People are being urged to use the Pension Credit calculator to find out their eligibility and how much they could get.

To complete this, you'll need details of earnings, benefits and pensions, as well as your savings and investments.

You can access the calculator here.

How to claim

After checking your entitlement, you can apply online for Pension Credit, by using their online application form here.

You can begin your application up to four months before you reach State Pension Age.

You'll need your National Insurance number, information about your income, savings and investments, and your bank account details.

You can also apply via the phone on 0800 99 1234, however Scots are warned that, due to Covid-19, it is taking longer than usual to apply by phone.