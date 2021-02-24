Police Scotland has warned the public not to approach a missing prison inmate.
Tayside officers are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of 34-year-old prisoner Michael Anthony Broomfield, an inmate at HMP Castle Huntly, Dundee.
He was reported missing at 8pm on Monday, 22 February 2021.
It is believed that he has connections in the North East of England, including Spennymoor, Durham and Newcastle.
He is described as 6ft 1in, medium build, with medium length dark brown hair and a beard.
He was last seen wearing a black and grey bobble hat, black and grey hooded top and blue Jogging bottoms.
A statement from police states: "If seen, members of the public should not approach him and should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3295 of Monday, 22 February, 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.