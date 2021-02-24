Members of the public are being given the chance to vote on whether Edinburgh's Christmas and Hogmanay celebrations should go ahead this coming year.

The City of Edinburgh Council has today launched a new consultation, asking citizens for their views on the city's iconic events in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The twelve-week survey is being carried out by independent market research company Progressive on behalf of the Council.

Not only is it seeking feedback from the Capital’s residents, it is also reaching out to Edinburgh's communities and businesses on how Edinburgh’s Christmas and Edinburgh’s Hogmanay should be delivered from 2022 onwards.

Originally planned for Spring 2020 the delivery of the consultation was delayed due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and suspension of all public consultations.

However, in the meantime, officers procured independent agency Progressive to allow the consultation to be delivered as soon as the suspension was lifted.

Councillor Donald Wilson, Culture and Communities Convener for City of Edinburgh Council, said: “We want to hear from the people of Edinburgh both on how our Winter Festivals should be delivered and indeed what should be delivered.

"Their feedback to our consultation will shape the future direction of our celebrations from 2022 onwards, when the current arrangements come to an end.

"This is a good time to take stock and look at what people think and what people want."

He added: “Our Winter Festivals have grown in size and renown both at home and throughout the world.

"Their cultural and economic importance is well documented and through this consultation we will establish a balanced knowledge of how Edinburgh citizens regard these celebrations, both positive and negative.

"It is therefore important that as many people as possible make their views heard and I would urge everyone, whatever their views, to spend the small amount of time needed to complete the survey and have their say.”

The consultation will ask residents about their experiences of Christmas and Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh, as well as what activities they would like to see included in the planning and operation of the festivals in the future.

Councillor Amy McNeese-Mechan, Culture and Communities Vice Convener said: “We want Edinburgh’s residents and businesses to be at the heart of shaping the future of the Winter Festivals in the Capital.

"We are engaging in an open public conversation about the future of these events, with opportunities to respond online or in written form.She added: "We want to ensure that our future Winter Festivals achieve the right balance for those living, working in and visiting our capital city."

The consultation will close on 19 May and the outcomes will be presented to both the Festivals and Events All Party Oversight Group and to the Culture and Communities Committee later this year.

In addition to the online consultation residents without internet access can request a paper copy by calling the Council on 0131 200 2000.

To have your say on the future of Edinburgh's Christmas and Hogmanay and fill out the survey, click here.