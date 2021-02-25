Today, The Herald can reveal the BBC's former political editor Brian Taylor has joined our unrivalled team of columnists.

Taylor, who spent 10 years working in newspapers before beginning his long career with the BBC, is adding his expert political analysis to The Herald's output, ahead of one of the most important elections in Scotland's history.

The news comes amid a major expansion of the newspaper’s Voices section – the platform for the country’s best writers to debate the biggest issues in Scotland.

He said: “I am delighted to be joining the team at The Herald. Before a lengthy career in broadcasting, I spent nearly a decade working in newspapers.

“Now I’m back, albeit in a different role in a very different media set-up. Through all the changes, however, The Herald has remained true to its objective of serving the people of Scotland with honest reporting, frank analysis and open discourse. I look forward to playing my part.”

Taylor joins a number of new high-profile writers who have recently come on board, including the hugely popular former Scotsman columnist Lesley Riddoch, ex-Labour MP Brian Wilson, and The Scottish Farmer’s political affairs editor Claire Taylor.

Professor of public health and Covid expert Linda Bauld is also joining our award-winning team of health journalists with a regular column.

In sport, former Scotland managers Alex McLeish and Shelley Kerr will spearhead the paper’s coverage of Euro 2020 while Adam Hastings, the Glasgow Warriors fly-half, will contribute a regular rugby column during major events like the 6 Nations and the Autumn Tests.

Donald Martin, editor-in-chief at The Herald, said: “Brian Taylor is a giant among political commentators, having provided BBC Scotland viewers and listeners with intelligent, well-informed analysis for many years. Free of the shackles of the BBC, his weekly column will be one not to be missed.

“Lesley is a highly respected, powerful voice for Scotland and we’re also delighted to have her come on board.

“Together they will strengthen our team of brilliant writers and provide powerful voices for Scotland, ensuring our digital subscribers and print readers have the best package of opinion, analysis and insight from a Scottish perspective.