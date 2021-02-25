THE ALERT level for coronavirus has reduced today for the first time in almost two months.

In a joint decision by the four Chief Medical Officers for the UK, the level has been lowered from the maximum - five- to level four.

It comes after they received advice from the Joint Biosecurity Centre, taking in to account the most recent data on infection levels.

The move from level five to level four indicates that scientists believe the threat to the NHS of becoming overwhelmed has now significantly reduced.

In a statement, Gregor Smith, CMO for Scotland, and his Welsh and Irish counterparts Dr Frank Atherton and Dr Michael McBride, together with NHS England's National Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis said: "The health services across the four nations remain under significant pressure with a high number of patients in hospital, however thanks to the efforts of public we are now seeing numbers consistently declining, and the threat of the NHS and other health services being overwhelmed within 21 days has receded."

They continued: "We should be under no illusions – transmission rates, hospital pressures and deaths are still very high. In time, the vaccines will have a major impact and we encourage everyone to get vaccinated when they receive the offer. However for the time being it is really important that we all – vaccinated or not - remain vigilant and continue to follow the guidelines.

“We know how difficult the situation has been and remains to be for healthcare workers, we thank them for their immense effort, skill and professionalism throughout the pandemic.”

It comes as Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson this week set out their plans for unlocking the country, which will take place gradually over the next several months. The governments in Holyrood and Westminster have said they are relying on "data, not dates" when it comes to opening up the economy and relaxing the restrictions.