A care home provider has bowed to pressure after stating that relatives would be required to be vaccinated before indoor visits were permitted.

Barchester Healtcare said it intended to follow Scottish Government guidance and said vaccinations would not be mandatory following criticism from families.

The firm, which runs around 200 homes across the UK including 19 in Scotland, had said in a letter to relatives that visitors should also be prepared to produce proof they have received the jag.

Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday that vaccinations would not be a pre-requisite for indoor visits and the Scottish Government said it intended to write to the firm asking for an urgent meeting.

Scotland’s clinical director Jason Leitch said the layers of protection in place in care home, including 100% vaccination of residents, PPE, testing and hand washing was sufficient to allow visits to resume.

In a statement, Barchester Healthcare said: "We are looking forward to having visitors back in our homes in an appropriately safe manner.

"We will be aligning with Government guidance ensuring the designated visitor(s) per resident are supported in complying with the protocols including the use of PPE and being tested using a Lateral Flow Device test before entering a home, and our preference is that they are also vaccinated, if possible, but as many of our relatives have told us they are not able to be vaccinated as yet this is not something we will mandate.

“However we are lobbying with the Government for designated visitors to be prioritised for a vaccination and will continue to engage with relatives and residents.”

New guidelines state that care homes should support two visitors to see family members twice a week from early March or sooner if it can be facilitated. Figures released today show that care home deaths have fallen by 69%.

The Health Secretary said the new guidance means contact with loved ones should become ‘normal practice’ in adult care homes in all but exceptional circumstances, such as a Covid-19 outbreak.