Award-winning Scots comedian Janey Godley has joined our exclusive online platform, Herald Voices Live.

She'll be bringing subscribers a weekly column of her musings in politics and culture.

We asked her what she thought of independence, coronavirus and her reading habits...

So how did you end up writing for a newspaper?

I have so many opinions, not always popular, so I suppose some people love to hear them!

What’s been the highlight of your career?

Billy Connolly coming to see my show in New Zealand, was the most terrifying and wonderful event of my life.

What’s your favourite part of Scotland and why?

I love Luss, its so beautiful and my late dad and I used to go there.

What was the last book you read?

Shuggie Bain

What are you going to be writing about for The Herald?

Techs, Dugs and sausage rolls.

What will be the biggest stories of 2021 and the next decade?

Politics and human stories recovering from the pandemic

What do you make of the government’s (both) response to Coronavirus?

I think they both could have listened to WHO more and not been scared of the public's reaction to lockdown.

Who’s going to win the Holyrood election and why?

I think SNP will win as the polls keep suggesting so.

What will happen with indyref2 after the election?

I have no idea, I hope independence happens though.

