AN area of Scotland that is home to some of the most deprived areas in the country, has become one of the UK's hardest hit in a decline in cash machines.

New research has revealed that Glasgow North West has seen a 45 per cent drop in free ATMs in the past two years- from 86 to 47. Meanwhile, the number of pay-to-use cashpoints has shot up from 11 to 34, representing an increase of 209 per cent over that period.

Only Harrow East (56%) and Feltham and Heston (45%) has seen a steeper decline across the UK.

The consumer organisation Which? is now pushing for the government to take immediate action to protect the future of cash for those who need it, as its latest analysis shows a spike in the number of people forced to pay to withdraw their own money from cash machines.

The research shows that some parliamentary constituencies have seen a significant shift from free-to-use cashpoints to machines that generally charge up to £2 per withdrawal in recent years.

A year on from the Chancellor’s pledge to legislate to protect cash, and amid a lack of progress from regulators and industry tasked with finding solutions to safeguard access for cash-dependent consumers, Which? say the findings highlight the need for "urgent clarity and direction from the government on the role of cash in the future".

This includes a clear timeframe for when legislation will be introduced, as well as specific details about how it will ensure that cash continues to be a viable payment method for those who need it.

ATMs are the most commonly used means of withdrawing cash, with UK Finance figures showing that 91 per cent of cash withdrawals took place through ATMs in 2019.

While there are other options, such as cashback and counter withdrawals which may play a greater role in future, ATMs currently remain an important indicator of access levels.

In both Northern Ireland and Scotland, the number of cashpoints that charge has risen sharply, by 78 and 35 per cent respectively, while the free-to-use network has shrunk by 23 and 25 per cent over the two years.

Although the shift towards digital payments does mean that demand for cash will inevitably reduce, the latest research shows that there are still more than two and a half million people in the UK who rely on it.

Gareth Shaw, Which? head of money said: “Everyone should have reasonable access to their own money without having to pay. Yet our research shows free cash machines are vanishing at an alarming rate - often in areas where people need them most. “ATMs are only one piece of the jigsaw, and the government needs to swiftly set out its plans for the future of cash.

“Legislation is a fundamental part of this, and there is an urgent need for a clear timeframe for when it will be in place, so that industry and regulators can work with the government to ensure that cash is protected as a payment method for those who have no other option.”