Its sleepy streets and secluded location belie its role in nurturing the growth of a powerhouse industry which generates billions of pounds annually.

Nestled on the Kintyre Peninsula, Campbeltown once boasted more than 30 Scotch distilleries, leading proud inhabitants to proclaim it as the world’s whisky capital.

The former royal burgh’s fame spread quickly and earned it memorable nicknames such as “Spiritville” and “Whiskyopolis”.

And although historical developments eventually led to a collapse in activity, Scotch production is still a major employer.

Now Glen Scotia, one of Campbeltown’s three surviving single malt distilleries, is calling on fans to share photography which captures the local industry’s golden age during the 19th and early-20th centuries.

Bosses have said they are delighted to celebrate the town’s status as one of the cradles of whisky production.

Iain McAlister, master distiller and distillery manager at Glen Scotia, said: “The contribution Campbeltown has made to Scotch is incomparable and we are proud to continue to fly the flag for the region around the world.”

Few places have done more than Campbeltown to put Scotch on the map. Indeed, such was the town’s distilling prowess that its residents enjoyed levels of income which were among the highest in Scotland.

Situated on the banks of Campbeltown Loch, location was vital to its emergence as a major centre for whisky making, even though much of this was illegal before the 1823 Excise Act.

The legal change triggered a surge in openings, with no fewer than nine distilleries swinging into action between 1823 and 1825.

By 1932, that number had jumped to 28. However, the impact of the boom was not entirely positive.

Accounts from the period describe how the air was thick with peat smoke.

The scale of production also caused the loch to become severely polluted.

Campbeltown’s prestige lasted throughout the 1800s, although a mid-century slump saw around half of its 34 distilleries close their doors.

Factors such as improved transport links to rival makers elsewhere in Scotland cemented the trend.

Today, Glen Scotia and sister distilleries Glengyle and Springbank are preserving Campeltown’s place on the whisky map, producing a range of popular malts including Hazelburn and Kilkerran.

The new search for photography follows in the footsteps of Glen Scotia’s 2019 campaign which aimed to recognise the town as the “whiskiest place in the world” and successfully reached the UK Parliament.

The motion recognised the region for playing a significant part in the history and development of whisky distilling, and also congratulated Mr McAlister for helping to raise awareness of the town’s whisky heritage.

Organisers have said selected images gathered as a result of the latest appeal could feature in this year’s virtual Glen Scotia Whisky Festival, which will welcome thousands of fans from across the globe to experience a range of online tours and tastings.

The photographs may also be showcased through Glen Scotia’s marketing activity.

“Whisky was a way of life in our coastal town for over 100 years and all that experience, craft and passion has been poured into Glen Scotia,” said Mr McAlister.

“Now we are looking for photography that will help us uncover what makes Campbeltown the ‘whiskiest place in the world’.” For further information, visit www.glenscotia.com.