Alex Salmond is due to make his long-awaited appearance before the Holyrood inquiry into the Scottish Government’s unlawful investigation of sexual harassment claims made against him.

Salmond, Scotland’s former first minister, is expected to give evidence on the botched investigation, and will inevitably face questions about his claims Nicola Sturgeon misled parliament and breached the ministerial code.

READ MORE: Salmond due at Holyrood to give evidence about botched investigation - here's what to expect

The Government’s investigation of the allegations was found to be “tainted by apparent bias” after it emerged the investigating officer had prior contact with two of the women who made complaints.

If you want to keep up to date with the latest news regarding today's proceedings, look no further - here's everything you need to know about Salmond's appearance today.

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to appear before the committee next week

What time does it start?





Mr Salmond is due to appear before the committee at 12.30pm on Friday, February 26.

It's thought the hearing will take up to four hours, and will be followed by a private discussion between committee members.

Where can I watch it?





You can follow the latest coverage on The Herald's live blog which will keep you up-to-date with everything at today's testimony.

You can watch the inquiry on the Scottish Parliament’s TV service at scottishparliament.tv.

Proceedings will be broadcast live from Holyrood's Robert Burns Room here.

The BBC Parliament channel will also air the hearing.

Failing that, you can catch proceedings on YouTube here.

What is Mr Salmond expected to say?





It is not clear what the former first minister will say when he appears before the committee, but indirect sparring between himself and his former deputy in recent weeks has shown how contentious the issue has become.

READ MORE: Falconer accuses Scotland's Lord Advocate of being 'absent without leave' in Salmond row

A submission to the committee published this week from Mr Salmond said there had been a “malicious and concerted” effort to remove him from public life.

Will Nicola Sturgeon appear before the committee?





The First Minister is expected to appear before the committee next week and has repeatedly said she looks forward to being able to present her side of the story.