MORE than ever, Venice seems like a dream right now. A liquid vision of a city beyond our lockdowned reach.
And so, this image of the place – all sun-dazzle and water – taken by Mona Kuhn feels all too appropriate in the circumstances. Through her lens Venice has an air of the unreal to it.
The Brazilian-born photographer is the subject of a new book which serves as a retrospective of her work. She is best known for her nude studies. “The nude is present in my work not as a one-dimensional physical manifestation,” she says, “but rather as a proof of our being, our presence in time, and ultimately our caring for what will be lost.”
But as her photographs of Venice and the natural world also show, what stands out is her eye for quiet detail and loving attention.
Taken from Mona Kuhn: Works, published by Thames & Hudson, £40. Photograph © Mona Kuhn
