IT IS a city that boasts more public parks than than any other in the UK, with 90 evenly spread across both sides of the River Clyde.

Now, in the year Glasgow is to host the UN Climate Change Conference or Cop26 as it is better known, an ambitious plan has been unveiled that aims to increase the number of trees in the “dear green place” and beyond by 18 million over the next decade.

Currently, the Glasgow City Region’s forests and woodlands cover about 60,000 hectares, but a new woodland strategy highlights that a further 9,000 hectares could be planted.

This could result in 21 per cent of the area – which takes in eight local authority areas including Renfrewshire, North and South Lanarkshire and Inverclyde – being covered with a variety of trees by 2030.

Trees and woodlands have an important role to play in maintaining the quality of urban environments as the climate changes by improving air quality and providing shade and temperature regulation, helping to combat the “urban heat island” effect.

Glasgow city centre is said to already have one of the most significant “urban heat island” effects in the UK.

The strategy argues that woodlands make an increasingly important contribution to the region’s economy by creating an environment that attracts investment, encourages high quality development and also supports Covid-19 “green” recovery.

The Committee on Climate Change (CCC) has highlighted the opportunity to turn the pandemic crisis into a defining moment in the fight against climate change.



Global emissions are expected to have fallen by a record 5%-10% in 2020, with a potentially larger fall in the whole of the UK .

The pandemic and the shutdown of large parts of the global economy has led to major changes in public behaviour.

Large numbers of people working remotely from home for several months, as well as engaging more in active travel and minimising travel beyond their local area, are said to have led to a significant, dramatic reduction in air pollution and in the release of greenhouse gasses.

The urban areas of Glasgow, despite containing a significant number of residential settlements, hold around 8% of its woodland and a substantial proportion of this resource is in urban parks, historic estates, gardens and amenity planting, as well as in the corridors of major rivers and the Forth and Clyde Canal.

The strategy is based on the belief argues that greater access to high quality woodland close to where people live can bring significant community benefits by providing places for recreation and learning.

It cites the success of a multi award-winning project in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow. Since 2009, Cassiltoun Housing Association staff and , along with volunteers have helped to transform Castlemilk Park from a perceived no-go area into a much-loved community asset.

Hotter and drier summers, warmer and wetter winters and increased storms pose a threat to woodland areas with increased mortality for trees, soil instability and increased pathogen threat due to more favourable conditions.

Experts say the effects of climate change must also be taken into account, with species diversity maximised to provide resilience against future pests and disease

Increasing planting in river corridors, particularly native species, can also help to mitigate the effects of flooding.

Councillor Vaughan Moody, land use and sustainability spokesman for Glasgow City Region, said: “Glasgow City Region recognises the value of additional tree planting as part of its Green “Recovery response to the current pandemic as well as their value as part of the City Regions’ response to addressing the challenges of climate change.”

The plan is aimed at those involved in planning, managing and developing forestry and green spaces in the public, rural and commercial sectors.

Any woodland manager wishing to plant trees, or apply for forestry grants in the future, will now be encouraged to come forward with potential locations where forestry expansion could take place.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: “The strategy is very welcome because it highlights the

huge potential trees can have in breathing new life into this vibrant region.

“New woodlands have multiple benefits – they can support the environment, boost the economy and make a very tangible difference to the quality of life for the people living and working in the region.

“Indeed, the city of Glasgow is renowned for having more parks than any other in Britain thanks to the foresight of the leaders of the city in times gone by – a green legacy Glaswegians and visitors have enjoyed ever since.

“I look forward to our forestry agencies playing their part in helping this strategy come to life.”

The strategy has been developed by all eight local authorities in Glasgow City Region, Scottish Forestry, NatureScot and Glasgow and Clyde Valley Green Network Partnership.