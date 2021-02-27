Scottish hospitality businesses believe the route map out of lockdown revealed by the First Minister did not offer a clear plan and argued without travel restrictions being lifted it would be difficult to operate.

Scotland will return to a regional levels system from the last week in April if virus suppression continues, Nicola Sturgeon said earlier this week.

The First Minister told MSPs the five-level system, separated by council areas, will return and she hopes those in Level 4 will be able to drop down to Level 3, which would see sectors such as non-essential retail reopen, along with pubs, restaurants and hairdressers.

Amy and Jack Elles, co-owners of The Harbour Café, Elie, said: “Elie is a holiday destination and opening the cafe during Tier 3 and 4 restrictions was simply not viable for us. With our seafood shack right on the beach, we really need travel restrictions for Edinburgh and Glasgow residents to have been lifted before we are able to re-open and welcome visitors.”

Will Docker, Founder of Balgove Larder, and chairman of Food from Fife, which brings businesses in the sector together said the easing of Scottish lockdown restrictions hasn’t been explained and added the hospitality industry must have a clear plan.

He said: “We are so grateful to our loyal local customers here at Balgove Larder, but we are also desperate to operate in a safe and secure manner and can’t understand why we aren’t able to do so based on current reducing covid case levels. Our team are eager to return from furlough and we dearly want to expand our takeaway offering to enable them to do so. However, we are left without clear explanations for how outdoor and indoor hospitality will look this spring let alone this summer. Businesses need further concise guidance from both the Scottish Government and local councils. We cannot even begin to plan our return to trade based on interpretations from today’s muddled announcement.”

The Little Chartroom on the prom was opened in Portobello following on fromt the Edinburgh site

Meanwhile Edinburgh chef Roberta Hall-McCarron, of The Little Chartroom said Scotland’s road map out of lockdown was very vague and didn’t allow them to plan.

Ms Hall-McCarron said: “At least if dates are given with the understanding that these may change if the data supports the decision to change, we all know there is a possibility and can adapt accordingly. But with no dates or mention of hospitality we have no idea of when we should open our bookings. Restaurants cannot be told to open next week and be expected to manage to fill their tables in that time.”

Lisa Wedgwood, co-owner of Wedgwood the Restaurant echoed Ms Hall-McCarron’s sentiments had called for more guidance.

She said: “We can’t plan ahead, which is worrying for us as a small business. We rely on advance bookings to staff the restaurant and order from suppliers. Clearer guidance and instructions are crucial for us just now.

“On top of this, we need clarification on whether the tier 3 restrictions will remain the same. Will there still be a curfew and restrictions on alcohol sales? Once clarified, we can then make a fair assessment on whether we will open or not during this period.”

Mhairi Taylor of Zique's is looking foward to welcoming customers back

Mhairi Taylor, owner of Zique’s a restaurant in Glasgow’s West End, said: “It’s disappointing, but not surprising, that hospitality is last in the queue. I am still unclear as to when we will be back to business as usual and I’d have liked to see Nicola Sturgeon offer more on that. However, I understand there is a necessity for a cautious approach. The reintroduction of the levels system in April at least means we know when we can begin to move back to allowing customers in once again. The suggestion of more support for businesses, at least, is encouraging.

“Serving customers in our restaurant is what we love to do and why I started this business. Not being able to do that is heart-breaking for any period of time, but at least now we have a rough plan to work to.

“Everyone in hospitality has had to be so reactive which has made it the most stressful period of my more than 30 years in the industry. At least now we can plan – we’re already working on our picnic menu and have invested in our outdoor area to make sure we can provide as great a hospitality experience as possible, even when our doors aren’t open. It looks like this year, I’ll be able to serve a meal for our customers in our restaurant – I’ll take it.”