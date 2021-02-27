Republican senator ended his Conservative Political Action Conference speech by quoting "the immortal words of William Wallace."

Cruz screamed "Freedom" at the end of his speech citing the words of William Wallace as heard in Mel Gibson's Braveheart.

Concluding his speech he said: 2022 is going to be a fantastic election year and so is 2024 as we stand together and defend liberty, defend the Constitution and defend the Bill of Rights. In the immortal words of William Wallace, FREEDOM!"

The senator, who also joked about his trip to Cancus during his speech while millions of people in his home state faced power outages and freezing temperatures saying: "Orlando is awesome. It's not as nice as Cancun, but it's nice.

Cruz voiced his support for Donald Trump, saying "Donald J Trump ain’t going anywhere"

Joe Biden and the radicals in his administration are already overshooting, they are already going too far.



Thankfully, there is a natural pendulum to politics and our country will come back to sanity. pic.twitter.com/0N6lMhYdH9 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 26, 2021

"And they look at Donald J Trump and they look at the millions and millions of people inspired who went to battle fighting alongside President Trump, and they're terrified and they want him to go away."

He hit out at mask-wearing during the pandemic branding it "virtue signaling."

He also referenced Star Wars in his speech, stating the media were creating a "new galactic empire."