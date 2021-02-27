A new walk-through coronavirus testing site has been opened in Granton, Edinburgh.

The test centre at Ainslie Park Leisure Centre Car Park in Granton, is part of the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities created in British history.

In Scotland, this comprises seven drive through sites, 33 walk-through sites and 42 mobile units.

UK Government Minister for Scotland, Iain Stewart, said: “The UK Government is doing everything it can to support people in all parts of the UK through the pandemic.

He added: “The UK Government continues to provide the bulk of testing in Scotland, with this new walk-through centre in Edinburgh just the latest in our extensive network. We have also secured and paid for millions of doses of the Pfizer and Oxford vaccines for all parts of the UK.

“Hope is on the horizon, but we can’t let up on our efforts to contain the virus.”

City of Edinburgh Council leader, Adam McVey, said their number one priority is keeping Edinburgh’s residents safe and to encourage everyone to “follow the latest guidance”.

He added: “Our other testing sites across Edinburgh have been helping hundreds of people every week to get tested so it’s really welcome that this new site is opening in the north of the city. We’ll keep the use of the Ainslie Park Leisure Centre under review to ensure that when it’s possible for Edinburgh Leisure to reopen for sport and leisure use, venues can operate efficiently.”

All coronavirus tests must be booked in advance and people should only book a test if they have coronavirus symptoms.