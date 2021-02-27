There have been 525 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 18 deaths in the same period.

74 people are in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid while 898 people are in hospital.

It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,129.

The figures show 201,512 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 200,987 the previous day.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Scotland's exit from lockdown hinges on vaccines, variants, and supplies

The figures show 201,512 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 200,987 the previous day.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde recorded 151 cases, along with 106 in Lothian and 89 in Lanarkshire.

The daily test positivity rate is 3.1%, down from 3.3% the previous day.

Yesterday, 581 new cases were reported, with 27 new deaths.

1,570,153 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 72,178 have received their second dose.

In the last 24 hours, 27,224 people have been vaccinated with the first dose.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Scotland: How to report Covid rule breaches to the police

Scotland is working towards April 26 as a date when hotels, restaurants, pubs, hairdressers, and retail can reopen to customers for the first time since December.

Yesterday, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said that Scotland will follow Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice on the next stage of the coronavirus vaccination programme.

People aged 40-49 will be prioritised for a Covid-19 vaccine in phase twi of the vaccination programme, followed by those aged 30-39 and then those aged 18-29.

These groups will be vaccinated once all those in phase one (the over-50s and most vulnerable) have received a jab.