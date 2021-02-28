Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with attempted murder after an incident in Thornliebank.

Emergency services were called to Boydstone Road, nearby the train station, on Friday night around 11.10am.

A 15-year-old was found seriously injured and was taken to hospital in critical condition. 

The two boys, aged 15 and 16, are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday. 

 A report is being submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.