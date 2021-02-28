Actor Johnny Briggs, who played Mike Baldwin in Coronation Street has died aged 85, his family has confirmed.

The star was famous for his role in the ITV soap making his Corrie debut as Mike in 1976 and remained on the cobbles until 2006.

A statement from his family said he died after a long illness.

The statement from the family of Johnny Briggs read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father, Johnny Briggs.

“He passed away peacefully this morning after a long illness, with family by his side. He was 85. We politely ask for privacy at this time, so that we can quietly grieve as a family and remember the wonderful times we had with him. Thank you.”

He left the soap with his cockney character apparently suffering from a form of Alzheimer’s.

The London-born actor also appeared on stage and in films, alongside the likes of Norman Wisdom, Dirk Bogarde and Tommy Steele.

Briggs was appointed an MBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours in December 2006.

Presenter Piers Morgan paid tribute to the Coronation Street actor on social media. “RIP Johnny Briggs, 85,” he tweeted. “Coronation Street legend who played rogueish Mike Baldwin for 30yrs. Great character on & off screen.”

John Whiston, managing director of continuing drama and head of ITV in the north, paid tribute.

“The whole Coronation Street family is deeply saddened by the death of Johnny Briggs,” he said in a statement.

“For years Johnny was right at the centre of the show, playing the part of Mike Baldwin and bringing to the role huge energy, dynamism, professionalism and credibility.

“When Mike Baldwin was in a scene it was very hard to look at anyone else.

“And it was that charisma which made him irresistible to the women of Coronation Street, and to viewers.

“He truly was one of the most iconic characters the Street has ever known. We wish Johnny’s family all our condolences.”

Emmerdale actor John Bowe tweeted: “RIP Johnny Briggs. Never forgotten introducing you to Guacamole!”

Former Corrie writer Phil Ford tweeted: “Very very sad to hear that actor Johnny Briggs has died.

“Knew him during my time on Corrie. Many a lunchtime chat. Lots of smiles.”

Conservative MP for Bournemouth West, Conor Burns, tweeted: “Sad to hear Johnny Briggs has died.

“A great actor who brought pleasure to millions through his character Mike Baldwin.

“Will always be remembered for some of @itvcorrie most dramatic, funny and moving scenes. The passing of an era on the cobbles. RIP.”