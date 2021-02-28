Police in Derbyshire are investigating racist abuse aimed at Derby County player Colin Kazim-Richards.
The club reported the abuse directed towards the striker, who used to play for Celtic, to the police.
In a statement, the police said: "We are investigating allegations that a number of racially abusive social media messages have been directed at a Derby County football player.
"The messages were received shortly after the fixture with Nottingham Forest on Friday 26 February and inquiries are ongoing.
"No one should be subject to racial abuse or hate based crimes and reports of this nature will always be taken seriously."
Derby County released a statement saying: "It should be clear, there is no place in sport or society for racism."
"The abuse received by Colin resulted in him having to have a conversation with his young children to explain why, in this day and age, racism and discrimination still exists.
"Social media abuse is, sadly, becoming more common and it is all too easy for individuals to hide behind an account. This cannot continue."
Kazim-Richards played for Celtic in 2016.
