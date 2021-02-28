A SCOTTISH football governing body is at the centre of a backlash over a failure to have today's historic showpiece cup final available free to air.

The Scottish League Cup was won by St Johnstone, with the Perth side beating Livington with a Shaun Rooney goal at Hampden.

St Johnstone have now taken delivery of the League Cup for the first time since formation, 137 years ago.

Until the behind closed doors victory, the Perth side had only featured in one League Cup final, which ended in defeat to Celtic in 1969.

And it was the first time in five years that Celtic would not be taking their first steps towards a domestic clean sweep, leaving the stage clear for two of the Premiership's less fashionable sides.

But a major talking point on social media was why the Betfred-sponsored cup final could only be seen by subscribers to Premier Sports and was not free-to-air.

Premier Sports took over from BT Sport as the exclusive live rights holder of Betfred Cup matches this season, as part of the Scottish Professional Football League's TV rights deal from 2020/21 onwards.

The backlash over the Premier Sports' exclusive rights to the cup final emerged on social media as the match was being played.

Among the critics was retired BBC Scottish football commentator David Begg who said: "Really disappointed that the #Livingston v #StJohnstone match isn't on free to view television. All #CupFinals should be. Both teams deserve their full day in the sun, and they aren't going to get it hidden away on Premier Sports, particularly when their fans can't go to the game."

One user said: "A national cup final not on terrestrial TV? Was actually going to watch this one as it may be competitive but I’m not going to sign up to Premier Sports to watch it. Shame."

Liam Higgins said:"Only in Scotland would a cup final not be available for everybody to watch. Premier sports? Who even has a subscription to that?"

Graeme Black called it "shocking".

Alan Greevy added: "A shambles that a national cup final is on Premier Sports."

Lawrence Stewart remarked: "Pretty ridiculous that the Betfred Cup final isn't on TV in Scotland unless you have Premier Sports which is so unfair! Cheering on St Johnstone even though I can't see it..."

But one Celtic fan commented: "Premier Sports have had the rights to cup games for quite a few seasons now to be honest, dunno what fans are greetin’ for. It's usually us that’s in the final so makes no ends to those who attend. It seems to be fans of all other clubs bar the ones playing that are doin the greetin’."

Premier Sports' coverage was to be produced by Sunset+Vine, who were previously in charge of BT Sport’s live Scottish football output, with Darrell Currie returning to present Premier Sports coverage along with regulars Chris Sutton, Stephen Craigan and commentator Rory Hamilton.

St Johnstone finally added another trophy to the Scottish Cup they also won for the first time in 2014.

But they also broke Celtic’s consecutive trophy haul at the 13th attempt.

Before the game, Perthshire politicians pleaded with St Johnstone fans not to gather illegally to watch the final.

With Covid-19 restrictions meaning the game will be played behind closed doors, the only place to watch it was subscription channel Premier Sports.

That has prompted concerns fans may be tempted to meet up in houses to watch the match even if coronavirus rules are not relaxed.

Both Perthshire North MSP John Swinney and Perth and North Perthshire MP Pete Wishart have written to the chief executive of the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) Neil Doncaster raising concerns that the game will not be available to watch live on terrestrial TV.



Mr Swinney said: “Whilst in normal times fans could watch the game in person, or gather together at home or in pubs, they will sadly not be able to do so due to current restrictions. As difficult as it may be, I would urge all fans to follow the existing guidelines that are in place.

“Whilst the match being made available to air for free would be fantastic, it would be crucial that any such agreement would not adversely affect the finances of the clubs involved.”

Mr Wishart added: “It is hugely exciting that St Johnstone are in the Scottish League Cup final and I know that fans will be excited to watch the match even if they cannot be at Hampden in person.

“At this difficult time we must continue to put public health first, and I am hopeful that St Johnstone will make many more finals in the years ahead that we can all enjoy in person.

“It would be great if as many people as possible could watch the match and if such an agreement could be reached then it would be welcome, but in these trying times for football clubs it’s really important that this does not come at the expense of agreed-upon TV money.”