IT is a generation that has been hit hard by the impact of the pandemic. Young people have seen their school and further education paths affected by uncertainty over the past few months.

Now, a survey released to coincide with Scottish Apprentice Week, which runs until Friday, has revealed that 42 per cent of young people in Scotland are putting their career plans on hold until after the pandemic is over.

The poll from defence company BAE Systems found more than half of the 16- to 24-year-olds questioned (53%) in Scotland believe their future career is more important to them than ever due to the pandemic.

BAE Systems, whose sites includes bases in Glasgow and Rosyth, carried out the poll to mark the importance of apprentices, following its promise to hire 1,250 apprentices and graduates this year, with 100 based in Scotland.

Facing the toughest job market since the 2008 recession, a fifth of those questioned (21%) say they are even more confused about their career path, with 20% of respondents also stating the industry they had wanted to work in has been deeply impacted. The survey questioned 2,007 people in the UK.

Richard Hamer, education and skills director at BAE Systems, said: “It’s clear that, currently, the path for young people looking to enter the job market is extremely tough. The ramifications of the pandemic are far-reaching and have left students with greater uncertainty about their future.

“That’s why it’s important that those of us who can must continue to provide new opportunities for young people, working hand in hand with the government and wider industry, to make available options known to young people.

“Apprenticeships play a significant role, providing people with the necessary skills to work in highly specialised and technical industries. Through on-the-job learning of practical skills, the opportunity to work alongside industry professionals and the provision of support at every step of their training, apprenticeships can offer an entry into a long-term and successful career.”

Also investing in young people’s future is construction firm City Building, a subsidiary of Glasgow City Council, which has confirmed 60 apprentices will be recruited as part of its annual intake this year.

As one of Scotland’s largest employers of apprentices, City Building trains more than 200 plumbers, engineers, joiners and painters each year. The four-year programme sees 80% of apprentices taking up full-time roles with City Building once qualified.

In 2020, the company was forced to adapt its training programme to comply with Covid-19 restrictions, which led to hundreds of apprentices learning online. City Building is currently only carrying out essential works, and as a result, some of the practical elements required of the apprentice programme have been delayed.

Usually, apprentice applications open in March, but following delays caused by the pandemic this year applications open at the end of April, giving existing apprentices time to receive the required practical training.

Councillor Alan Casey, who is the chairman of City Building, said: “We are disappointed to have to push back the process this year, but we are committed to ensuring that our apprentices get the best possible training and have the confidence in their abilities. When we open applications this Spring, we’ll provide all applicants with support to help them prepare for the interview process, including links to mock tests and specific information about each trade.”

“It’s a difficult time for young people. As lots of industries struggle in the face of the pandemic, there are fewer job opportunities for those coming out of school or college.

“An apprenticeship is a great way to learn new skills in a practical and educational setting and I would encourage all young people to consider it their first step on the career ladder.”

Eighteen-year old Liam Simpson, 18, from Royston, Glasgow, is currently in his third year of a joinery apprenticeship at City Building. His route into his apprenticeship was a bit of a fluke, after his initial plans didn’t quite work out.

He said: “I had always planned to stay in school until sixth year. I was meant to go to a careers open day at City Chambers one day, but there were no spaces left. Someone suggested I tried a week’s work experience at City Building, and so I went for it. It was great, and every day you got to try a different trade.

“I really enjoyed the day we looked at joinery. I had always enjoyed woodwork at school so it was no surprise that it was the trade I liked best. The apprenticeship is split into two parts, so I do the theory at college and I put what I have learnt into practice when

I’m in the workshop or when I’m on a job.”

Mr Simpson hopes to complete his training and continue his employment at City Building as a qualified joiner.

He said: “I am a bit nervous about the job market at the moment. The economy is so unstable and I do fear that I won’t get a job once I finish my apprenticeship. I think being a joiner is a good, steady job and I would love to stay at City Building – I really enjoy working here.”