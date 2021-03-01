IT is a generation which has been hit hard by the impact of the pandemic. Young people have seen their school and further education paths affected by uncertainty over the past few months.

And now research released, to coincide with Scottish Apprentice Week which runs until Friday, from defence firm BAE Systems has revealed that 42% of young people in Scotland are putting their career plans on hold until after the pandemic is over.

They found more than half of the 16 to 24-year-olds surveyed, 53%, in Scotland say their future career is more important to them than ever due to the pandemic.

They were main findings from new research from BAE Systems, whose sites includes bases in Glasgow and Rosyth, to celebrate the importance of apprentices, following its pledge to hire 1,250 apprentices and graduates this year with 100 based in Scotland.

Facing the toughest job market since the 2008 recession, UK wide a fifth, 21%, say they are even more confused about their career path, with 20% of respondents also stating the industry they had wanted to work in has been deeply impacted. The research surveyed 2,007 individuals in the UK aged between 16-24.

Richard Hamer, Education and Skills Director at BAE Systems, said: “It’s clear that currently, the path for young people looking to enter the job market is extremely tough. The ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic are far reaching and have left students with greater uncertainty about their future. That’s why it’s important that those of us who can, must continue to create new opportunities for young people, working hand in hand with the government and wider industry, to make available options known to young people.

“Apprenticeships play a significant role, providing people with the necessary skills to work in highly specialised and technical industries. Through on-the-job learning of practical skills, the opportunity to work alongside industry professionals and the provision of support at every step of their training, apprenticeships can offer an entry into a long-term and successful career.”

City Building chairman Councillor Casey will proud apprentices

Another firm investing in young people’s future is Glasgow-based construction firm, City Building, which has confirmed that 60 new apprentices will be recruited as part of its annual intake this year.

As one of Scotland’s largest employers of apprentices, City Building trains more than 200 plumbers, engineers, joiners and painters each year. The four-year programme sees 80% of apprentices taking up full-time roles with City Building once qualified.

In 2020, the firm was forced to adapt its training programme to comply with Covid-19 restrictions, which led to hundreds of apprentices learning online. City Building is currently only carrying out essential works, and as a result, some of the practical elements required of the apprentice programme have been delayed.

Usually apprentice applications open in March, but following delays caused by the pandemic this year applications open at the end of April, giving existing apprentices time to receive the required practical training.

Councillor Alan Casey, chairman of City Building, said: “We are disappointed to have to push back the process this year, but we are committed to ensuring that our apprentices get the best possible training and have the confidence in their abilities. When we open applications this Spring, we’ll provide all applicants with support to help them prepare for the interview process, including links to mock tests and specific information about each trade.

“It’s a difficult time for young people. As lots of industries struggle in the face of the pandemic, there are fewer job opportunities for those coming out of school or college. An apprenticeship is a great way to learn new skills in a practical and educational setting, and I’d encourage all young people to consider it their first step on the career ladder.”

18-year old Liam Simpson, from Royston, in Glasgow, is currently in his third year of a joinery apprenticeship at City Building. His route into his apprenticeship was a bit of a fluke, after his initial plans didn’t quite work out.

He said: “I had always planned to stay in school until sixth year. I was meant to go to a careers open day at City Chambers one day, but there were no spaces left. Someone suggested I tried a week’s work experience at City Building, and so I went for it. It was great, and every day you got to try a different trade.

“I really enjoyed the day we looked at joinery. I had always enjoyed woodwork at school so it was no surprise that it was the trade I liked best. The apprenticeship is split into two parts, so I do the theory at college and I put what I’ve learnt into practice when I’m in the workshop or when I’m on a job.”

Mr Simpson hopes to complete his training and continue his employment at City Building as a qualified joiner.

He said: “I am a bit nervous about the job market at the moment. The economy is so unstable and I do fear that I won’t get a job once I finish my apprenticeship. I think being a joiner is a good, steady job and I would love to stay at City Building – I really enjoy working here.”

Caitlin Dobson, 22, is in her final year of a plumbing apprenticeship at City Building. She has been working throughout the pandemic, tending to essential jobs around Glasgow, including fixing broken boilers, with the correct PPE and safety equipment.

Ms Dobson said: “A career advisor at school told me about the City Building apprenticeship scheme. I applied straight after leaving school and didn’t get in, which I was gutted about. I knew some people had gone through the apprenticeship programme and I was sure it was something I would enjoy. I decided to take a year to go to college where I studied plumbing, then I reapplied and was finally accepted.

“Four years in, and I love it. Being able to go into people’s homes and help them is something that I really enjoy. In the winter, I’ve helped several elderly people who have had broken gutters or issues with their hot water, and it’s really rewarding.”

Ms Dobson will finish her apprenticeship later this year and hopes to secure full-time employment at City Building.