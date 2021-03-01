SCOTLAND has pulled together during the Covid crisis and is now a more united nation - but there are fundamental fears it will be torn apart by the Scottish independence debate.

The largest survey of public attitudes during the pandemic found there was a transformation within Scotland’s communities which could drive a step-change in social connection once the country recovers.

But the study found that both Scotland and the UK stand at a ‘crossroads’ with the risk of new divisions opening up unless the lessons of the past year are learned, and opportunities are acted upon.

In Scotland, there are particular concerns about divisions over independence, with appeals from people on both sides of the debate for a more respectful conversation, with politicians urged to lead by example.

The report found there is a pressing desire to "disagree better" and an initiative for more civil political debate in Scotland.

Asked what divisions in the UK worry people most, 26% (UK-wide) said divisions between those who want independence for Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland and those who do not. In Scotland, the figure was 60%.

Some 86% of Scots want politicians from different parties to "work together to solve this country’s problems".

The observations came from the Talk/together study, Our Chance to Reconnect – with responses from nearly 160,000 people across all four nations. It is the UK’s biggest-ever public conversation about what divides and unites the country, and what could bring our society together.

It came as a poll on Scottish independence found support evenly locked at 50/50 with the latest Survation poll being the first in 22 to not give Yes a majority.

The poll, carried out by Survation for the Sunday Mail showed support for Scottish independence tied once undecided voters had been removed and showed support for Scottish independence at its lowest polling for 9 months.

The Talk/together study found that neighbourly acts of kindness and the relief effort brought communities together in Scotland, and people have a strong sense of national identity which has gradually become more inclusive of minority groups.

Four times as many people in Scotland said Covid made their local community more united (45%) than those who said it is more divided (11%).

And research by ICM found that people in Scotland were twice as likely to agree that "overall, the public's response to the coronavirus crisis has shown the unity of our society more than its divides". Some 51% agreed and 24% disagreed.

Across the UK, the Talk/together study involved an online survey with almost 80,000 responses, five national polls with a total sample of over 10,000 people and online focus groups with almost 500 participants from every nation and region.

Over 5,500 responses to surveys came from Scotland, and a December ICM poll as part of the report included 452 people in Scotland.

Report co-author Jill Rutter from the /Together coalition said: “We heard from thousands of people across Scotland, from March 2020 through to January this year, who shared their fears, frustrations and hopes for the future.

“Despite everything we’ve been through, there is a sense that communities have stayed strong and pulled together – and that new connections have been made.”

Kezia Dugdale, director of the John Smith Centre for Public Service and a member of the Talk/together steering group, said: “This pandemic has brought people together, but this must not be the high-water mark – this is a base from which to build.

“There are still stark divisions in our society, and it is in the interest of all politicians and activists to change the tone and reset the language used in our politics.

“The report shows the public is demanding a more respectful conversation, and if politicians and activists fail to learn how to disagree better then not only will their own causes suffer, but distrust in our democracy will deepen.”

Stephen Gethins, professor of practice in international relations at the University of St Andrews and former SNP MP, said: “Politics is and should continue to be the business of discussing and debating difficult issues.

“In a democracy there will inevitably be a variety of views and opinions - our society is richer for the differences.

“There can be no space however for abuse and personalised attacks. It undermines our democracy and bluntly undermines the case that the person is seeking to promote.

“Over the coming months and years voters in Scotland will continue to be required to make significant decisions over the country’s future and this study shows that people want to see a debate that is respectful and informed.”