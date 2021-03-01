New Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the party would have “no choice” but to support a no confidence vote in Deputy First Minister John Swinney over the publication of legal advice.
The Scottish Conservatives are set to lodge a motion to this effect over the Scottish Government's refusal to release legal advice over a botched harassment probe into Alex Salmond.
On two occasions, MSPs have voted to compel the Scottish government to publish the advice but ministers have previously argued that advice from lawyers should remain confidential.
The Scottish Liberal Democrats have said they will back the motion.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney
“John Swinney has to give the advice and if he doesn’t, then we will have no choice but to support the no confidence vote,” Mr Sarwar told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
“Because twice Parliament has voted by a clear majority for the legal advice to be provided to the committee and John Swinney has failed to do it.
“He has now had the chance this week to do it.
“If he doesn’t do it, then it’s a deliberate obstruction of the work of the committee by the Scottish Government, following on from what looks like obstruction in previous weeks as well, which is just not acceptable.”
