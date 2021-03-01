Scotland has recorded 386 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, Healtjh Secretary Jeane Freeman has said.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, Ms Freeman said 202,870 people have now tested positive in Scotland since the start of the pandemic.

Since Sunday no new deaths have been recorded, though numbers tend to be lower on Monday as registry offices are closed. Since Friday 20 deaths have been registered.

It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7131.

The daily test positivity rate is 4.5%, below the 5% the World Health Organisation considers the marker for an epidemic being under control.

There are 824 people in hospital being treated for the virus - a fall of 13 from yesterday - and 71 of them in intensive care, a drop of seven.

Of the new cases, 123 were in Greater Glasgow Health Board area, 51 in Lanarkshire, and 70 in Lothian. The rest were spread out across the country.

Ms Freeman pased on her condolances to those who had lost someone to the virus in recent days, saying "Once again we remember that behind every one of those numbers is a loved one whose loss is greatly mourned."

Ms Freeman said that an IT issue prevented today's vaccination figures from being released, but yesterday's statistics showed that 1,593,695 people have now received their first dose, while 76,512 have been given the second.