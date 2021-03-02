VACCINE passports, coping with an eating disorder in lockdown and Generation Covid were the issues raised by columnists and contributors in the newspapers.

The Daily Express

James Whale said we had had a week to reflect on Boris Johnson's road map out of the latest lockdown.

“I have to say I am getting to the stage where “stir crazy” could become a term you hear me using regularly,” he said. “Why I have to wait until April 12 before I can sit outside a pub or a restaurant is beyond me. I can travel on public transport, I can go to a supermarket, I can do lots of things that I would consider more dangerous than sitting outside somewhere with social distancing rules in place.”

He asked why there should have to be a delay and pleaded for as little more common sense from the Government.

“I would allow businesses - shops, bars, restaurants, theatres, any venue that feels it doesn’t want anti-vaxxers risking the lives of customers and staff - to ban them. So the vaccine passport is a great idea. I know from my Talkradio shows this is very unpopular only among those who look at practically every conspiracy site going.”

The Guardian

Sam Dalling said lockdown had increased the pressure on people with eating disorders as they were locked away with just it for company.

“My support structure – painstakingly pieced together over years – was ripped away overnight,” he said. “My therapy and the 12-step meetings I attend – think Alcoholics Anonymous for those who binge, purge and restrict – moved online. That bridged the gap temporarily but the novelty wore off quickly.”

He said much of his recovery was focused on shifting the focus away from what is on the plate and learning to enjoy mealtimes for what they are again: social occasions.

“I am starting to pull it around though. Because I want to. That was not always the case. But I have learned that there is no way of playing this game and winning; only the ED can emerge victorious. That is not a game at all then, and I no longer want to take part.”

The Independent

Qais Hussain said teenagers such as himself had been classified as Generation Covid because of their loss of education, exams and - potentially - the futures they had mapped out.

“ Covid-19 has politicised the young, indirectly – as well as directly,” he said. “It’s made us think more. We no longer want, or are prepared to accept, the status quo. My community in Shipley, West Yorkshire, is at the heart of one of the worst-hit areas in the country for Covid-19 – and it’s hard on us. Research shows young people in the North and the West Midlands have been disproportionately hit by “severe cuts” to youth services. The pandemic has even made me want to fight for devolution for Yorkshire.”