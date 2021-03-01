A mother and daughter have been reunited indoors after three gruelling months of separation, as care homes across Scotland begin to welcome visitors once again.

Fiona Scott said she hoped her reunion with her 90-year-old mother Mary Cook marked the start of "more hugs for many, many people” - as the easing of Covid restrictions means more relatives can meet with their loved ones inside the homes.

Fiona Scott (left), at Queen's House in Kelso, in the Scottish Borders, prepares to visit her mother Mary Cook, 90, for the first time in three months

From today, residents are allowed to have two designated visitors, with each visitor able to see their relative once a week.

Ms Scott was at Queen’s House in Kelso, in the Scottish Borders where she met with the grandmother-of-four indoors Mary for the first time in three months.

READ MORE: Great-grandmother, 100, finally reunited with family after begging to be released from care home

She said: “It’s hard to put into words, you don’t feel as separate. It’s just normal isn’t it?

“I just feel very sorry for all the folks that cannot get together like this.”

Ms Scott added: “The touch and feel, it can speak a volume of words.

Mary Cook (left), 90, receives her first visit in three months from her daughter, Fiona Scott, at Queen's House in Kelso

“A hug’s a gesture that you can’t put into words but it conveys so much to the person.

“Let’s hope that this is the start of more hugs for many, many people.”

Steven Bailey, concierge at the care home, said: “The difference is amazing – to see Mary and Fiona today, it’s just the best feeling in the world.

Visitors will be “strongly recommended” to take a coronavirus test on-site

“It reminds me of all the reasons why I do this job.

“I think it will be very overwhelming for everybody – including the staff.

“It’s been a long time coming.”

READ MORE: 'Broken-hearted' care home relatives demand human rights for residents in new campaign

Recent data revealed that care home coronavirus deaths had fallen by 62 per cent in the last three weeks, with the figure cited by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as the first “hard evidence” of the vaccine’s impact.

“A hug’s a gesture that you can’t put into words but it conveys so much to the person."

The Scottish Government said that with the extra protection in place, the greater risk to residents’ wellbeing is from a lack of family contact.

Visitors will be “strongly recommended” to take a coronavirus test on-site and will have to wear PPE.

Cathie Russell, who has been campaigning with the Care Home Relatives Scotland group, said: “We look forward to working with care home providers, public health and oversight teams to ensure that the new guidance allows residents to enjoy meaningful contact with their closest relatives and friends once more.”

“Let’s hope that this is the start of more hugs for many, many people.”