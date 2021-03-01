AN end to the coronavirus pandemic "may now be in sight", Scotland's Health Secretary has said, as she marked one year to the day since the first confirmed case north of the border.

Jeane Freeman said there are "really positive signs" and hailed the progress of the vaccination rollout.

It came as officials continued to trace passengers on a flight associated with a concerning variant of coronavirus.

Ms Freeman said 20 passengers on the BA1312 flight from London to Aberdeen on January 29 have been contacted so far.

However she stressed there is no reason to believe the so-called Brazilian variant is circulating in Scotland, or that it will affect the future easing of restrictions.

Speaking during the Scottish Government's coronavirus briefing, she said: "The success of our vaccination programme means that after 12 long months an end to the pandemic may now be in sight."

Ms Freeman added: "During the last 12 months our lives have been turned upside down in ways which would have been absolutely unimaginable at the beginning of 2020.

"For thousands of families who have lost loved ones to this virus ... the last 12 months have brought grief and heartbreak.

"Many people have been anxious about their own health and that of their loved ones, or they have faced economic hardship due to redundancy or furlough.

"For all us, forced separation from friends and loved ones has been, and is, hard to endure."

She added: "It is impossible to adequately express how grateful I am for everything that people across Scotland have done and endured during the last 12 months and for the tireless and unrelenting work of our health and social care staff and those who have kept our vital public services running.

"We owe you an enormous debt of gratitude."