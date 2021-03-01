A fundraising campaign has been launched to rebuild an award-winning bird hide which was destroyed by fire last month.

The popular bird-watching spot on the shore of Loch Leven was gutted by the blaze on February 18th and left a skeletal shell of broken timbers.

Now Scottish Government body Naturescot is turning to the public for held restoring the building as funds will not be available until in next year at the earliest.

The hide, built in 2011 and situated on the edge of Kinross behind the Todd and Duncan factory, had won awards for its architectural design.

It was a much-loved place for locals and visitors alike to enjoy some of the best views of the loch and the large numbers of birds congregating on the water.

Police believe the fire was started deliberately and have launched an investigation.

The blaze destroyed the structure

NatureScot’s reserve manager Neil Mitchell said: “The hide was hugely popular, with so many people enjoying this wonderful vantage point for the ducks, geese and swans that feed and roost in Factory Bay – as well as the occasional glimpse of a kingfisher.

“While it’s gutting to see it destroyed, the response from the community and the general public has been amazing. Given this bird watching site’s popularity and fantastic loch side location, we are determined to replace the hide as soon as possible.”

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the number of people offering support, so we’ve decided to begin our first ever crowdfunding effort with the aim of re-building the hide as soon as possible.”

Speaking on behalf of Kinross Community Council, Chairwoman Lynne McKay, added: “While we were pleased that no one was injured in the fire, we were all shocked and saddened by the destruction of one of Loch Leven's treasured loch-side facilities. With its award-winning design and vantage point in a beautiful spot at the south-west of the loch, the hide was a much-loved building.

“Like all the residents of Kinross, the Perth & Kinross Councillors and Kinross Community Councillors are fully behind the crowdfunding initiative that NatureScot intends to launch. It is hoped it will enable the re-building of the hide so that it can be restored to its former glory.”

The hide as it was

Currently, the hide is fenced off for public safety, but NatureScot hopes to begin re-building this year.

Loch Leven is Scotland’s most visited National Nature Reserve. With more than 250,000 people a year visiting the site and using the Loch Leven Heritage Trail, this bird hide was one of the most visited parts of the reserve.

The bird hide won the award for the best "Low Cost Project" at the 2012 Scottish Design Awards.

The original hide cost about £35,000 and it’s anticipated the replacement will be a similar cost. The crowdfunder can be viewed here.