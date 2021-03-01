FORMER Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard has refused to be part of Anas Sarwar’s frontbench after the new boss announced the party’s team to fight May's election.

Iain Gray and Claudia Beamish have been removed from the frontbench in the shake-up but Daniel Johnson and North East Scotland candidate Michael Marra have been drafted in.

Mr Sarwar said he had asked his predecessor to join his team but Mr Leonard has declined to be part of the frontbench.

He said: "I had a very positive exchange with Richard and Richard didn't feel that he wanted to come back on the frontbench at this time.

"I think that's understandable but he has been nothing but supportive and warn since Saturday.

"We are both determined to work together to rebuild the Labour party going forward."

Daniel Johnson will become Labour’s finance spokesperson, with deputy leader Jackie Baillie taking on the health and social care brief from Monica Lennon who was drafted by Mr Sarwar in the leadership contest.

Ms Lennon remains in Mr Sarwar’s frontbench, taking on the role of economy and fair work spokesperson. Michael Marra has replaced Iain Gray as education spokesperson and Sarah Boyack has replaced Claudia Beamish as the party’s environment spokesperson.

Ms Beamish will remain the party’s spokesperson on the COP26 climate conference.

Alex Rowley has been named Labour’s transport spokesperson, Pauline McNeill takes on Ms Boyack’s former role as local government and communities spokesperson.

Colin Smyth will become the party’s new constitution spokesperson, the role previously held by Mr Sarwar.

Glasgow candidate Pam Duncan-Glancy has been named Mr Sarwar’s social security spokesperson.

Labour’s Scottish spokesperson Ian Murray and Scottish Labour group chair Mark Griffin will both attend the campaign cabinet.

Mr Sarwar said: “We are only weeks away from the Holyrood election and we have built a team from both the Parliament and our wider movement for our campaign cabinet.

“I am determined to bring our party together and harness all our talent, so that together we lead Scottish Labour into this contest with a firm focus on rebuilding our country.

“In the coming weeks we will outline our vision for Scotland, with an NHS restart plan, a catch-up plan for our children, and a real vision for jobs – for now, and for the future.

“We will focus on what unites our country - not what divides it – because by working together we can build a better future for Scotland.”

Full Scottish Labour front bench

Leader - Anas Sarwar

Deputy Leader and Health, Social Care and Equalities - Jackie Baillie

Economy and Fair Work - Monica Lennon

Finance - Daniel Johnson

Education and Skills - Michael Marra

Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform - Sarah Boyack MSP

Justice - Neil Bibby

Communities, Local Government and Housing - Pauline McNeill

Constitution, Europe and External Affairs - Colin Smyth

Social Security - Pam Duncan-Glancy

Culture - Claire Baker

Rural Economy and Tourism - Rhoda Grant

Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity - Alex Rowley

Business Manager, Community Safety and Drugs Policy - James Kelly