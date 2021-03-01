A MOTION of no confidence in Deputy First Minister John Swinney has been officially lodged at Holyrood after the Scottish Government missed a deadline to hand over legal advice it received over a doomed judicial review brought by Alex Salmond.

MSPs have twice voted for Mr Swinney to hand over the evidence to the committee investigating the Scottish Government’s handling of complaints against the former first minister.

But the Government has insisted that legal privilege prevents the documents from being made public amid claims ministers would be breaking the ministerial code by doing so without the proper permission from their legal team.

The Scottish Conservatives had threatened they would table a motion of no confidence in Mr Sweeney if he refused to change his mind and have now officially lodged the motion at Holyrood after a deadline set for a repose has been surpassed.

A one-line motion has been submitted, stating that Parliament has no confidence in John Swinney because he has ignored two votes of the Scottish Parliament.

If the parliamentary bureau agrees, the vote of no confidence in John Swinney will take place tomorrow, led by Ruth Davidson, in the hopes of the legal advice being released before Nicola Sturgeon’s appearance at the Salmond inquiry on Wednesday.

The vote will potentially take place later in the week if opposition parties do not agree to that timetable.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “Women were let down and more than £500,000 of taxpayers’ money was lost. “The public deserves to know what happened and the legal advice is crucial to uncovering what mistakes were made. “We gave John Swinney one more opportunity to respect the will of the Scottish Parliament. He has failed to do so.

“Opposition parties have united twice already to demand the legal advice is released. We now call on them to do so a third time.

“We are still willing to withdraw this motion at any point, if the government respects the will of the Scottish Parliament and publishes the legal advice.”

Yesterday, Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said he would back the vote of no confidence if the legal advice was not made public.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has today confirmed his party will vote in favour of the Tory motion of no confidence.

Mr Sarwar said: “John Swinney’s got an opportunity to hand over the legal advice that Parliament, by a clear majority, has demanded of him on two occasions.

“If he fails to do so, he is deliberately thwarting the work of a parliamentary committee, he is deliberately acting against the will of parliament and we would have no choice but to vote against him in a vote of no confidence in that circumstance.”

The Scottish Government and the Scottish Greens have been approached for comment.