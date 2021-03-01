BRITAIN is ready to discuss the European Union’s plan for a so-called “vaccine passport” to unlock international travel and revive the tourism sector, Downing St has indicated.

The move follows an announcement by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, that this month it will set out proposals for a “digital green pass,” which would record vaccination status and test results to open up travel for work and tourism.

Member states like Greece, Spain and Croatia, which rely heavily on the tourist trade, have been pressing Brussels to act to introduce vaccine passports to help resume international travel and the summer holiday trade.

Other countries currently issuing or asking for vaccine certificates include the Czech Republic, Poland, Italy and Portugal.

Asked about Ms von der Leyen’s announcement, Boris Johnson’s spokesman said: “We have said that we are looking at the issue of vaccine passports.

“As you can expect, the Department for Transport will work and do speak to countries across the world in terms of how they may look to introduce passports.”

The spokesman made clear he would not pre-empt the outcomes of the UK Government’s own review, being undertaken by Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office Minister.

But, he added: “Of course, you can expect us to speak to the EU and other countries on how they may implement any similar sorts of policies.”

Ms von der Leyen made her announcement in a speech to German Conservative MPs, providing a few more details in subsequent tweets.

The digital green pass would provide proof that a person had been vaccinated, results of tests for those not yet vaccinated and information on recovery for people who had contracted Covid-19.

“The aim is to gradually enable them to move safely in the European Union or abroad for work or tourism,” the Commission President said in a tweet.

Last week, EU leaders agreed to work on vaccine certificates.

While southern member states have been keen to push for the unlocking of the tourism trade this summer, others have made clear it will first need to be established that vaccinated people cannot transmit the virus to others.

Some countries, such as France and Belgium, also expressed concern that easing travel only for inoculated people would be unfair.

Olivier Véran, France’s Health Minister, has argued it is too early to discuss vaccination passports given fewer than three million French people have received their first jag and because it remained unclear whether the vaccine prevented passing on infection to other people; a point stressed by the World Health Organisation.

Last week, Ms von der Leyen said the bloc expected to vaccinate seven out of 10 adults by the end of the summer following rows about the comparatively slow rollout across the continent.

Brussels has made clear it will seek to avoid discrimination against citizens who have not received a vaccine.

In January, EU countries agreed on the basic data requirements of an inoculation certificate. A Commission spokesman said the EU executive would seek to co-ordinate on security standards across the EU27’s national health systems.