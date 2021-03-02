BULIMIA is more likely to affect those at higher genetic risk of being overweight, according to a new study, which could help doctors better understand the “massively underfunded” illness.

More than 20,000 people from across the UK took part in a ground-breaking study, which is the first to show there are genetic markers associated with the condition.

Researchers also found there was a striking difference between anorexia nervosa and bulimia, with the latter associated with a predisposition to a higher BMI.

There was also a clear genetic relationship between binge-eating disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) – those involved in the study said this is often seen in children.

Genetics load the gun and the environment pulls the trigger

Earlier studies have found that all three disorders have links to depression and schizophrenia, confirming the strong psychiatric component of these diseases.

However, the new research. found that while there are genetic similarities between all three, there are also notable physical and metabolic differences.

It concludes that a combination of psychiatric and genetic body weight regulation risk could be at play.

By analysing the genome of tens of thousands of British people, researchers found that a predisposition to a heavier or lighter weight may be a determining factor.

They studied DNA samples and basic health data, including weight, as well as responses to health questionnaires about psychiatric disorders and eating disorder history.

Previous studies have highlighted a genetic association between a high risk of anorexia nervosa and a low risk of obesity.

Dr Christopher Hübel, from King’s College London, said: “What we could show is that if individuals had a genetic liability to have higher BMI at some point in their life, they were also at risk of having bulimia or binge eating disorder.

“But most probably they would also be at risk of a psychiatric disorder. Then of course you need environmental factors, as genetics don’t happen by themselves. Genetics load the gun and the environment pulls the trigger.

“The research is very important for eating disorders because they are completely under-funded and they are treated as secondary disorders compared to other illnesses such as depression.

“It’s important that we show that there are molecular, genetic markers associated with bulimia and no other study has done this.

“We were able to show there are major differences between bulimia and anorexia. With anorexia there is a genetic link to having a lower weight whereas binge eaters they have a genetic risk for a higher weight.

“What is similar is that they all share a genetic risk for other psychiatric disorders like depression.”

Researchers are now hoping to pinpoint the environmental factors which could increase the risk.

Figures show there was a sharp rise in the number of Scots teenagers admitted to hospital last year, requiring emergency treatment for eating disorders.

Statistics show 46 girls aged 12-17 were taken to Glasgow’s Royal Hospital for Children last year, compared with 10 in 2019.Almost half came in the final three months of 2020.

The charity Beat warned that lockdown has been a challenge for those with eating disorders with demand for support increasing.

A report by the Mental Welfare Commission found inequalities of service across the country, including the availability of psychological therapies., with some people accessing support privately.

Anorexia nervosa has the highest mortality rate of any mental illness.

The study involved teams from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG), King’s College London, the University College London, the University of North Carolina (UNC) and The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

It is published in the International Journal of Eating Disorders.