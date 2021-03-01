NEW data showing the AstraZeneca vaccine reduces hospitalisations in the over-70s by as much as 80 per cent, has, according to a UK Government expert, “vindicated” Britain’s use of it among older people - an approach that was doubted by the likes of France and Germany.

Earlier this year, French President Emmanuel Macron caused dismay in Britain after saying the AstraZeneca jag appeared “quasi-ineffective” among those over 65.

Experts in Germany recommended only those under 65 take the Oxford-made vaccine due to insufficient data from the clinical trials, which by last week meant only 15% of the AstraZeneca doses had been administered there.

Mr Macron, 43, has, following more research, said he would now take the AstraZeneca jag as its efficacy had been proven.

Last week, analysis by Public Health Scotland and several Scottish universities showed the Pfizer and AstraZeneca jags reduced the risk of hospitalisation from Covid by up to 85% and 94% respectively. Among those aged 80 years and over, vaccination was associated with an 81% reduction in hospitalisation for both vaccines.

Now new data from Public Health England[PHE] suggests for the over-70s:

*after just one dose, the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines reduce hospital admissions by 80%:

*they produce an effectiveness against illness of approximately 60% and

*the Pfizer jag reduces the likelihood of death by 85%.

Matt Hancock, the UK Government’s Health Secretary, told a Downing St press conference the number of hospital admissions was now falling faster than that of cases, particularly among older age groups who were vaccinated first.

“This,” he declared, “is a sign that the vaccine is working.”

The Secretary of State hailed the latest PHE data as “very strong” and “exciting”. He noted how it showed that the protection 35 days after a first jab was "even slightly better for the Oxford jab than for Pfizer, albeit both results are clearly very strong".

The results, Mr Hancock noted, “may also help to explain why the number of Covid admissions to intensive care units among people over 80 in the UK have dropped to single figures in the last couple of weeks”.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer, explained how the Government's vaccine expert group thought it was “not immunologically plausible” the vaccine would work in younger age groups and not older ones.

“We took a view it almost certainly would work. The PHE data have clearly vindicated that approach today.”

He added: “I am not here to criticise other countries but to say in time the data emerging from our programme will speak for itself and other countries will doubtless be very interested in it.”

Mr Hancock observed how Prof Van-Tam had been “very diplomatic”.