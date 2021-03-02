Nicola Sturgeon is due to update the Scottish Parliament on the coronavirus situation in Scotland today.

The First Minister will brief MSPs on the route out of lockdown, and could also set out her latest thoughts on when schools can return, following the initial admittance of primaries one to three last week.

More details of how the country will move to a new tiers system once lockdown comes to an end could be available.

When will lockdown end?

Scotland has been under lockdown since 26 December, with all non-essential shops, hairdressers and gyms shut. Ms Sturgeon has already indicated that 26 April is the date when this will end and the country will move to a new system.

What is expected to change under the new system?

Acording to the Scottish Government's strategic framework, local authorities which have a case rate of more than 150 cases per 100,000 are likely to end up in level four - when only essential shops can open, and pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants must close.

The previous threshold for level four was 300 cases per 100,000.

Cases will also need to drop to below 50 per 100,000 in a local authority before it will be considered for level two, much lower than the previous rate of 150 per 100,000.

That is the level where non-essential journeys outside the authority boundary are allowed and pubs can serve alcohol.

And what about schools?

The youngest pupils returned to classes on 22 February, and stressed parents wil be hoping to hear details of when older children can join them today.

It is expected that other primary school pupils - primaries four to seven - will join them on 15 March.

More senior secondary pupils will also return to the classroom for at least part of their learning.

The aim is for the final phase of school return to take place in April.

However, given the fact that schools in Glasgow close on Thursday, April 1 for the Easter holidays, it means that pupils in the first three years of secondary school are unlikely to return until after the Easter holidays on Monday, April 19.

Where can I watch the briefing?

The First Minister will address the Scottish Parliament just after 2pm, and the session can be watched on Parliament TV. The update will also be screened on the Scottish Government's Facebook page and on BBC Scotland, with coverage starting at 2.15 pm.