“LOOK, I’m going to be frank with you. It’s my first show. I slept for under six minutes,” Claudia Winkleman told us right at the start of her first Saturday morning Radio 2 show last week. “So, I really only have one word for it,” she continued while cueing up Help by the Beatles. I’m not sure she really needed any.

You could see Winkleman’s appointment to take over the reins from Graham Norton on Saturday mornings as another example of Radio 2’s obsession with TV personalities, but the truth is Winkleman has long been a Radio 2 veteran. And anyway, as Norton, Paul O’Grady and Lisa Tarbuck have already all proved on the station, being a TV star doesn’t preclude you from being a good radio broadcaster.