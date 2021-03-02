SCOTLAND and Liverpool football legend Ian St John has died.

The Anfield club confirmed the news first thing this morning.

A spokesperson for the club said: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of a true Anfield legend, Ian St John. The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Ian's family and friends at this sad and difficult time. Rest in peace, Ian St John 1938-2021."

Mr St John had 21 caps for Scotland, scoring nine goals, and made his debut in a 3–2 friendly victory against West Germany at Hampden Park on 6 May 1959.

And the current Scotland captain Andy Robertson paid his tribute saying that he was a "man of warmth, humour, knowledge, wisdom and joy". He added: "Scotland and Liverpool has lost a true giant. My love goes to his family. Rest in peace Ian St John."

Six years ago it emerged that the former Scotland star had his bladder and prostate removed while fighting cancer.

One of Liverpool’s all-time greatest players, he said at the time that he had bladder cancer for two to three years.

Ian started his football career with home side Motherwell.

'The Saint' returns to Liverpool's training ground and meets Scotland captain Andy Robertson among others. Source: Liverpool FC

In 1961, he signed for Liverpool, where he stayed for a decade.

Often still seen at Anfield, St John is still a crowd favourite. Liverpool FC twice ran a fan poll of their favourite Liverpool players, 100 Players Who Shook The Kop and St John finished 21st in 2006 and 33rd in 2013.

He played for Scotland between 1959 and 1965 and managed Motherwell and Portsmouth in the 1970s.

The first of his nine international goals came a came ina 3–2 friendly defeat at the hands of Poland on 4 May 1960. He scored twice in a 1962 FIFA World Cup qualification playoff match against Czechoslovakia in November 1961, but Scotland lost 4–2 after extra time and did not qualify for the World Cup finals.

He later became a manager – including at hometown team Motherwell where he had begun his playing career – and a media pundit.

He struck up a successful TV partnership with fellow ex-footballer Jimmy Greaves with their Saint and Greavsie programme running for several years until 1992.

He also served as assistant manager at Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City.

He has also set up several football academies for the coaching of younger players called the Ian St John Soccer Camps.

In 2008, he was inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame.