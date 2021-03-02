There have been 542 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 33 deaths in the same period.

71 people are in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid while 784 people are in hospital.

It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,164.

The latest statistics show 203,012 people have tested positive in Scotland, up from 202,470 the previous day. The daily test positivity rate is 4.4%, down from 4.5%.

Yesterday, 389 new cases were reported, with no new deaths.

1,634,361 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 84,445 have received their second dose

In the last 24 hours, 22,783 people have been vaccinated with the first dose.

Today it was announced that a study has found that the Manaus variant of coronavirus detected in the UK could cause reinfection for between 25% and 61% of people who have previously had Covid.

Scotland is working towards April 26 as a date when hotels, restaurants, pubs, hairdressers, and retail can reopen to customers for the first time since December.

People aged 40-49 will be prioritised for a Covid-19 vaccine in phase twi of the vaccination programme, followed by those aged 30-39 and then those aged 18-29.

These groups will be vaccinated once all those in phase one (the over-50s and most vulnerable) have received a jab.