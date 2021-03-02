Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that lower league football clubs in Scotland can return to action.

The Scottish Cup has been given the green light to resume and the Scottish Women's Premier League will also restart.

The First Minister said: "Later today, the Public Health Minister will support the resumption of competitive football in Scottish Leagues One and Two, the Scottish Women's Premier League 1 and for the purposes of playing Scottish Cup ties, certain Highland League teams.

"I hope this news will be welcomed by football fans across the country."

Talks have been held with Scottish Government officials and sports minister Mairi Gougeon over restarting the levels of football which were suspended on January 12.

All but the top two tiers of the men’s game have been in limbo since then, following a response to increased numbers of Covid-19 cases and concerns over new variants.

An SFA statement last night read: “Since then, a series of discussions have taken place via video conference with all leagues affected by the suspension, to establish the measures and protocols under which each might resume their competitions.

“This information has been shared with the Scottish Government and, while it has been positively received, we await a final decision from ministers.”

SFA president Rod Petrie added: “We are grateful to all leagues, clubs and participants affected by the temporary suspension for their patience and understanding during this period of uncertainty.