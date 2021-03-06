What's the story?

There's gold in them thar hills.

I'll fetch my pan and saddle up a trusty steed.

That won't be necessary. Things are a tad more high-tech these days. Gold Town, a new three-part BBC Scotland documentary series begins this weekend, shining a light on efforts to establish a mine at Cononish near Tyndrum.

Tell me more.

For almost 40 years, it has been known that there is gold in the hills around this area. It was first discovered in the early 1980s on the land of farmer John Burton.

A quartz vein, hidden inside Beinn Chuirn – located in the northern reaches of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park – contains gold estimated to be worth £200 million.

A new BBC Scotland series Gold Town charts mining efforts near Tyndrum. Picture: BBC Studios

Burton has witnessed several attempts to get a gold mine up and running at the site. The documentary covers an 18-month period between 2019 and 2020, charting the efforts of the company Scotgold as it tackles a seemingly insurmountable task.

What's the issue?

Red tape, challenging logistics, formidable geography, harsh winters, then the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic. Not a penny can be made until the first molten gold is poured, yet, as the cameras roll, this payday date keeps slipping.

And if the endeavour succeeds?

Scotland will have its first commercial gold mine.

When can I watch?

Gold Town, BBC Scotland, Sundays, 9pm.