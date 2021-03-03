HALF of elderly care home residents in Scotland have had their second Covid vaccine doses.

Daily data on the rollout shows that 1.66 million people in Scotland have received their first inoculation, with 92,550 now having had their second dose.

This includes 15,075 care homes residents, made up of 50% of residents in care homes for older adults, and 47% of residents in all care homes including those for people with learning disabilities.

It comes as the latest data shows that care home deaths from the disease now account for one in 10 of the total, compared to 30% at the beginning of the year.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said Scotland remained on track to complete first vaccinations for everyone over 50, unpaid carers, and adults with an underlying health condition by mid-April.

The NRS weekly update, which is based on cases where Covid is mentioned on the death certificate, shows that Covid deaths among those aged 85 and older are continuing to fall faster than for any other age group.

Between the end of January and the end of February, there was a 56% reduction in Covid deaths for the 85+ age group from 191 to 84, compared to 43% for the 75-84 age group and 39% for the 65-74s.

Ms Freeman said: "Things are heading in the right direction. New cases of Covid are falling and vaccination is starting to have an impact."

Among those aged 64 and younger, there was a 49% reduction - from 64 deaths in the week beginning January 25, to 32 last week.

This is more likely to be due to the effects of lockdown - leading to fewer infections overall - than vaccinations.

Among care home residents - who were first in line to be vaccinated - deaths from Covid have fallen by 73% since the end of January, compared to 38% for deaths in hospital.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services for NRS, said: “Today’s figures continue to show a welcome reduction in the number of COVID-19 related deaths, but I am keenly aware that for families across Scotland each and every death represents a tragic loss.

“This is the fifth consecutive week that we have seen a fall in the number of deaths involving COVID-19, and this week there is also a fall in the number of excess deaths.”

Meanwhile, Ms Freeman said announced that 24 new community test centres would be established in addition to the 23 already operating in Scotland to detect asymptomatic cases in areas where infection rates are higher.

She added that more than 10,000 tests had been carried out on people without symptoms during the five weeks up to February 23, with just over 250 positive cases identified.

Ms Freeman said: "In those cases, targeted community testing has helped to identify people with Covid who would not otherwise have known they had the virus and is a good example of how testing can help us to break the chains of transmission within the community.

"That is something that will become even more important as we start to relax restrictions."